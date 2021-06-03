Stray dogs shot, left in creek

Muskogee County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help to find out who killed two rescue dogs near Haskell. The two rescue dogs were killed recently hours before their adoption was slotted. The perpetrator is unknown, and the sheriff’s department is low on details.
May 27, homeowners north of Oklahoma 16 on North/South 214 Road contacted Fur Babies, a Muskogee-based pet rescue and adoption group, to collect three dogs who had been living near their property. Fur Babies staff met and photographed a large tan dog and a black dog. The animals were good-natured, if a bit timid, staff said. The third dog was farther off, and they were not able to make direct contact.
After having fed the dogs, Fur Babies left a food bowl and vacated the area. They had secured adoptions for the three animals and would return the following day with the goal of humanely trapping and transporting the animals.
Saturday, Fur Babies staff arrived back on the premises, and both dogs were missing. Behind the food bowl left by Fur Babies was a trail of dried blood leading to a nearby creek. There, staff found the bodies of the tan dog and a brown dog left in the body of water. An unknown perpetrator had shot both animals in the heads behind their food bowl, then dragged the carcasses into the creek. Fur Babies removed the animals from the creek and moved them to Angel's Pet Funeral Home and Crematory in Tulsa, where their remains were cremated. The whereabouts of the third black dog is unknown, though it is presumed dead.
The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department has not yet identified a suspect and encourages anyone with relevant information to contact the sheriff’s office. Deputy John Pearson said the lack of evidence has made the case particularly difficult to solve.
“What bothers me is that they [Fur Babies] fed those dogs. I have a feeling those dogs were friendly,” Pearson said.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry’s carcass disposal guide notes that it is unlawful for any individual to leave the carcass of an animal in any “well, spring, pond or stream of water.” On the possibility of the bodies contaminating the water, Pearson said he is “not familiar with the creek” but doubts the possibility of contamination.
You can help
• If you see or know the location of the missing black dog, contact Fur Babies immediately: (918) 360-8491.
• If you have any relevant information about the party responsible for these animal deaths, contact the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department: (918) 687-0202.
• Additionally, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those involved.
