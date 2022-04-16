Ron Smith recalled spending time at his father's medical office at the south corner of Court and Second Streets.
"As a kid, I remember running up and down stairs. When he didn't have too many cases, he'd let me come to the office," the younger Smith said.
Now, Muskogee drivers can recall the doctor's practice. The City of Muskogee has declared Court Street at Second Street "Dr. Robert C. Smith Avenue." The avenue intersects with "Bass Reeves Walk," which is Second Street.
Family members came to a sign unveiling ceremony, held Friday in the parking lot where the doctor practiced.
Dr. Smith, who died in 1992, also was one of the Tuskegee Airmen, Black pilots who flew during World War II.
Smith's widow, Dorothea Smith, said Friday's dedication was wonderful.
"I wish there were some way I can tell him," Smith said, referring to her late husband.
Ron Smith, corporate relations director at University of Texas-Arlington's College of Engineering, recalled the other businesses on the block including a grocery store, barbershop, club and pool hall.
"This is just great, the recognition is pretty awesome," Ron Smith said. "The same spot where he primarily practiced the majority of his life, served the city, served the community."
Muskogee Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said the sign will help people remember "legends."
"As people drive down Court Street, there will be a child one day who will ask 'who was that Smith,' and somebody will be able to tell him because of the marker here," Reed said. "Dr. Smith definitely left great footprints in this community."
Mayor Marlon Coleman said Smith practiced "during a time when it might not have been popular for people of color to own their own practice, to participate in the health and well-being in the African American community at home and abroad."
He said the sign is a witness of history.
"When younger generations drive by this street, they remember that once upon a time, a Black physician cared for the people of Muskogee," he said.
Retired history teacher Dennis Wilhite, who helped promote the sign's installment, said Smith is one of several Tuskegee Airmen with Muskogee ties. He recalled discovering two others while helping to clean Booker T. Washington Cemetery. He said he recently heard of two more.
