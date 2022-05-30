Street, infrastructure top town budget

Miles of street improvements could begin this summer, once trustees approve the town budget.
The proposed $15 million budget includes $1.3 million in street and alley work.
Town Administrator James Walters said a public hearing, not yet scheduled, will be conducted before the budget is approved.
"I'd like to have all that taken care of and our budget adopted by mid June," he said. "We've got a lot of road resurfacing projects we're going to kick off, we've got some infrastructure plans, we're going to be busy this summer."
Walters said the budget includes money for previously approved street projects, including the resurfacing Poplar Avenue
"That's been a rough patch for a while," he said.
The town also plans to put a bicycle lane along Poplar. The bike lake, he said, could tie into a walking trail that eventually could extend to all parts of town.
"We've got a lot of right of way on the south side of Poplar — it will be well out of traffic," Walters said.
The proposed $1.3 million allocation includes funding for street maintenance, drainage and flood mitigation projects.
"We're constantly engaged in that, pulling our ditches, getting good water flow through the town, trying to keep it from holding and pooling in places," Walters said. "That's a constant job."
Excluded from the proposed budget in an anticipated $500,000 grant money that would fund the completion of work at the Carl Perry Memorial Ball Field Complex. Walters said the 2022 budget included the grant money, which the town has yet to receive.
In 2020, Fort Gibson trustees applied for a $1.2 million matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to improve lighting, parking and park facilities.
Walters said receipt of the grant funds was delayed for various reasons. He cited as one example the Osage Nation's request for a full archeological survey of the project site.
The proposed budget omits funds from the grant as a result of those delays.
"If it comes in this year, great," Walters said. "We'll make it into a budget amendment and put it back in."
The proposed 2023 parks budget totals $721,300.
The total proposed budget also includes $1.7 million for police, $1.5 million for wastewater, $1.3 million for water, $2.9 million for general government, and $3.7 million Utilities Authority general government.
The budget is based on projected revenue totaling $15.3 million. Total revenue would include $2.45 million from tax collections and $8.8 million from the previous year's balance.
