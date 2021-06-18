A section of Lenapah Street, from 12th Street and extending west one block, will receive the honorary name of, “Smokehouse Bob Newton Drive,” at a ceremony at 6 p.m. today.
Robert and Frankie Newton owned and operated Smokehouse Bob’s Barbecue restaurant at 1100 N. 11th St., for more than 39 years. During this time, they fed famous Muskogee visitors and were featured in Southern Living magazine in 2004. Robert Newton was a one of the founders of Muskogee’s Juneteenth Celebration, which continues today.
“His devotion to feed and serve our community makes him deserving of recognition by the honorary naming of this portion of the street,” said Marlon Coleman, mayor.
The event will be held at the former Smokehouse Bob’s restaurant located at 1100 N. 11th St., and will feature an unveiling of the new street sign.
Newton’s tradition of celebrating Juneteenth will continue this weekend in the City of Muskogee with a kickoff event tonight at the Muskogee Civic Center featuring special guest, DJ JB Smoove, neighborhood park celebrations at Elliott Park and Rotary Park, and a special showing of the Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 years later, at the Roxy Theater.
