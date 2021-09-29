Street to be dedicated to Oklahoma’s first black female City Council member

A portion of South Main Street will be dedicated to Avalon Reece, Oklahoma’s first female city council member and Muskogee's first black female city council member, on Oct. 10 at a ceremony in honor of her many accomplishments.
Reece was a distinguished educator with the Muskogee Public School system for 45 years and was recognized as the first and only female band director for much of that time. In addition to her accomplishments in education, she was elected to serve as a member of the Muskogee City Council in 1972, making her the first black female council member in the state of Oklahoma. In 1980, she was appointed to the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education and helped establish a scholarship program for aspiring teachers at Langston University. Reece received many local and state honors and was active in numerous professional, civic and community organizations. She served a total of nine years as a Muskogee City Council member.
Her legacy will be honored at a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Mark Baptist Church, 1020 S. Second St., where a portion of south Main Street will be dedicated to her posthumously.
Information on the dedication ceremony: Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, (918) 235-7596.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.