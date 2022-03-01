Muskogee County commissioners approved expenditures from American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $350,000 for improvements to a stretch of Harris Road "devastated" by sub-zero temperatures in February 2021.
The project will extend east from U.S. 69 to North 17th Street. The project will include work on some smaller roads that branch off Harris Road.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said securing funds required for this particular project has proven more difficult than usual due to its location. He said it is less likely to secure a grant for projects in that area due to its demographics.
"We've applied for grants, but the problem is that area up there doesn't meet a lot of the low- to moderate-income requirements that so many of the grants are requiring now," Doke said. "One of the benefits of the ARPA funds — and the fact that we're able to take up to $10 million in the lost revenue category for ARPA — is making it available for general fund purposes and for county expenses like infrastructure."
Doke said he has invested quite a bit of money and manpower in the 3.5-mile stretch of Harris Road since Winter Storm Uri took its toll. He said much of that work has been directed toward rebuilding the sub-base and other repairs required "to the point where we are now."
"We would hope to be able to do the entire thing, from 69 Highway to Highway 16 — that's our ultimate goal," Doke said. "We'll have the majority of it finished — there will be just about a mile left, and the east end is in pretty good shape already."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he has "a wish list of priority projects" that likely will start this summer. Those projects, he said, likely would include some sections of Fern Mountain Road locally and Duncan Road near Haskell.
Payne said it is possible there will be projects for which he might request ARPA funds. He has yet to identify which projects that might be or the amount of ARPA funding that would be requested.
District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop said he has no immediate plans to request ARPA funds for infrastructure projects within his district.
"I am partnering with the Cherokee Nation on a project this summer — that's probably going to keep us busy," Hyslop said. "I do have some projects I am looking at, but I will have to play that ARPA money by ear."
