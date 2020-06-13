A strong-mayor form of government could bring more progress to Muskogee, or it could weaken the city council, depending on who spoke at a Saturday morning forum.
Political consultant Rob Raasch and Attorney John Tyler Hammons debated the pros and cons of the strong-mayor form of government at the forum, held at Muskogee Civic Center.
A citywide election to repeal the city charter and switch to a strong-mayor form of government will be held June 30. Muskogee voters also will choose between Marlon Coleman and Wayne Divelbiss as mayor.
Raasch touted Tulsa's success with a strong-mayor form of government, saying that Tulsa has a low tax burden and leads cities for inclusion and business.
He said a city manager form of government lacks accountability.
"A year ago, we approved a capital improvement plan, a tax increase for progress. Where's the progress," Raasch said. "A city manager is not elected. A mayor will be elected and be held accountable to the people for these bad statistics."
Hammons, a former Muskogee mayor, said Muskogee must keep its city charter. He said repealing the city charter would cede city power to the state government.
He said Muskogee's current form of government, with ward representation, would be threatened if the strong-mayor form is passed. He said the mayor would be given the power to veto actions.
Hammons said ward voting increased diversity on the city council.
"We worked hard to create a more diverse city government," he said, adding that city employees support the current form of government.
Countering the Tulsa form of government, Hammons said Tulsa recently laid off 1,000 employees without pay.
"City of Muskogee's only got 400," he said. "Guess how many employees Muskogee's laid off without pay. Not one."
Raasch said a city charter change would not cede power to the state. He said that, if the proposal is passed, the mayor and council have 10 days to call for creation of a new charter.
He said strong-mayor opponents are using fear tactics to stall progress.
"I haven't heard anyone on the 'yes' side say they're against ward voting," Raasch said.
Hammons encouraged people attending to "have faith in the current city charter."
"Have faith that our current representation is making a difference," he said. "Don't give up on your hometown. Don't give up on the last 10 years of progress on the hope you're going to get it back. Have faith in your current city council."
The forum also featured presentations from candidates for mayor, Muskogee County sheriff and Muskogee County court clerk.
