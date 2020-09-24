Muskogee Public Schools’ 7th & 8th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin administration was made aware of a student in possession of what was later determined to be an unloaded BB gun earlier Thursday morning.
The BB gun was secured and the student was detained by the Muskogee Public Schools campus police. The district is grateful to those who reported the situation and the school administration who worked quickly to address the issue.
The district will follow school board policy on possession of a BB gun and the appropriate disciplinary actions will be followed.
