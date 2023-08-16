Students, administrators and faculty were on the Bacone College campus Wednesday for the first day of the Fall 2023 semester.
Approximately 100 students ventured through buildings heading to class, going to eat or sitting down to relax between classes.
Bacone is beginning its first semester since almost having to go on the auction block over the summer break. The college was sued by Migley-Huber Energy Concepts (MHEC) for breach of contract and ordered to pay $1.0385 million. Bacone appealed the decision and a sheriff’s sale was scheduled. That sale was cancelled and the appeal dismissed.
Pablo Sandoval, a senior goalkeeper on the men’s soccer team from Santiago, Chile, noticed there aren’t as many students this semester as in previous semesters.
“It’s OK because I’m here for my education,” he said. “I’m here to get my degree in communication. In 2020, during the pandemic, this was the best option to continue my sports career.”
Sandoval, majoring in communications, has 15 hours left to achieve his degree and has not considered transferring.
“Next semester is my last semester,” he said. “A lot of people have asked me if I plan to stay in the United States or come back to my country, but I don’t know yet.”
Justin Thompson, Chief Operations Officer for the college, says the college is trying to put the issues of the past three months behind them.
One of the things he said students will notice is a film crew on campus. “The Story Behind the Story,” based on “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe’s podcast, is filming on campus. Thompson says it is one way the college is trying to put a good foot forward.
“This is an opportunity to expand our art program to include media arts,” he said. “This is the second company that’s made a film here this summer. The first one was “Reservation Dogs” with Sterling Harjo and his crew, and there’s a third one that’s called us and asked if they could come.”
Some of the changes the college made between semesters have been praised since students arrived on campus Monday, Thompson said.
“Living accommodations — we’re improving those,” Thompson said. “And we changed back to the food services provided that we had a few years ago and the students have already said how much better that is.”
Rebecca Truelove, Vice President of Academic Affairs, said she’s noticed the turnout in the dining hall just since Monday.
“In every college, one of the things students complain about is the food,” she said. “We had students (Tuesday) say ‘I thought it was going to be the same people so I did the lowest. Can I increase the number of meals?’ The students have been very pleased about it.”
Justin Howell, a senior sports management major, said he has noticed that everything is a little more organized.
“Last spring it seems that the dorms weren’t situated,” he said. “Now it seems like it’s where it used to be. I think it’s pretty good.”
