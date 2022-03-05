Kennedy Lockhart of Fort Gibson FFA made sure her steer looked extra good Saturday at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Premium Show and Sale.
"We would love to make this money to help us further out our investments toward other animals and help us build our industry, and make it wider and brighter than ever before," Kennedy said, explaining that her family is in the cattle-raising business. "We have a lot of heifers and steers that we take a lot of pride in, and we try to make the greatest and best every year."
Her work paid off. The winning bid, from Bank of Cherokee County, was $13,000, with add-ons from Direct Traffic Control, Armstrong Bank and Hamlin's, plus another $1,200 from the show itself.
Bidders from across eastern Oklahoma, plus a few from Texas, packed the Hatbox Event Center for the Premium Show and Sale. They raised a total of $260,600, which went to the 171 FFA and 4-H Club members showing their animals.
"We just try to help out the kids in our local area," said Steve Herriman, a bidder with Bravado Wireless. He said Bravado serves communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.
"It helps the community, plus it helps the kids," he said. "Gives them something to do. Give them a good work ethic."
Susan Plumb, a bidder with the Bank of Cherokee County said she mainly looks for exhibitors in the Cherokee County area.
"And if it looks like there's someone that might not have a lot of support, we'll help them, too," she said. "I've been bidding about 10 years. I like showmanship. I like the kids to look like they're having a good time. It's important to look like they've taken care of their animal."
Eufaula FFA member Miranda Hansen clearly enjoyed showing the Reserve Champion Steer on Saturday. She beamed as she held the steer's harness.
She said she loves showing cattle.
"I do it with pride, only because it's something else to do besides play sports or sit at home and watch TV," Miranda said.
Miranda knows her regimen well.
"I go to the barn every single day. I rinse my calves, I work them, make sure they're clean, there's nothing wrong with them. I turn them out and make sure they're fed well, and every morning I go out and I put them inside the barn to make their hair grow," Miranda said. "It all starts over. It starts in the spring and officially ends in the fall."
She also raises heifers, which she said are harder than steers to show.
"They like to hold their back up high, and you have to make them drop it," she said. "Some of them don't like to walk into place and it's just a lot of work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.