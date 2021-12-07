Students look into jobs with city

Monday was not a typical day for a group of Muskogee High School students. Their day started at the Muskogee Police Department and included a meeting with the mayor and a tour of a day in the life of a firefighter. The City of Muskogee is the first municipal agency to partner with Junior Achievement in an effort to increase job shadowing and career opportunities for local students.
"This is Junior Achievement's 15th successful school year serving Muskogee Public Schools," said Brian Jackson, JA Development manager. "Muskogee is the first city to host a JA Job Shadow event."
A typical job shadow event includes a site tour, as well as specific topics taught on-site by business professionals. Kelly Cox, City of Muskogee Human Resources director, covered with the students the seven basic steps to getting hired.
"At the City of Muskogee, you can really choose your own focus," Cox told the students. "There are so many career options within the city that there is an area for almost everyone."
Mayor Marlon Coleman explained the city's form of government; Police Chief Johnny Teehee spoke to the students about careers in law enforcement; Avery Rigney explained the vast career options in the Public Works department; and Brooke Hall told the students all about Parks and Recreation.
"We really want our Muskogee area graduates to look at us as an employer of choice," said Tera Shows, City of Muskogee spokesperson. "It is important that they know what career options they have right here in their backyard."
For information about the Junior Achievement program, visit www.jaok.org. To schedule a student group tour or to discuss job shadow options, contact Shows at (918) 684-6206 or email tshows@muskogeeonline.org.
