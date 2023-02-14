Cotton underwear buried in the ground can help determine the amount of nutrients in soil, a Sadler Arts Academy student has proven.
Eli Shelby, a Sadler seventh grader, proved it with three pairs of soil-laden underwear posted on display boards at the Muskogee Regional Engineering and Science Fair, held Tuesday at Muskogee Civic Center. Students from Muskogee, Woodall and Hilldale Public Schools competed. Winners will be announced on Wednesday.
Fair coordinator Derryl Venters said winners can advance to a state competition, and possibly an international competition.
“Regional science fairs can also send an international participant, but we also go to state, and a winner from state also goes to international,” Venters said.
He said Brendan Crotty, who won several fairs up to 2020, went on to win a Regeneron science award.
“Which is $150,000, so he’s paying for his education,” Venters said. “It can happen for any of them. They could get college scholarships.
Eli said he mainly wanted to help his father, who has a farm in Webbers Falls. Eli said he stumbled across an article from a college in North Dakota where farmers buried underwear in their soil and tested microbial activity in the soil.
“The microbes eat whatever things don’t need to be in the soil,” Eli said. “The most that was eaten had the most microbes.”
Eli showed how undies buried in non-tilled soil were eaten almost to their seams .Those buried in tilled soil or pasture were not as eaten. He said he sent the three soil samples to a Nebraska lab, which did a Haney test to determine microbial activity in the soil.
The Haney tests showed the same result as the “Hanes” tests, he said.
“Haney tests are surprisingly expensive,” Eli said, adding that the underwear test “is a good alternative to spending lots and lots of money.”
Hilldale seventh grade science teacher Ambria Shannon said the 13 students she brought to the fair came up with a variety of displays.
“I just honestly love to see what the kids come up with, see the kids compete and have a love for science,” Shannon said.
For example one student tested different Monster energy drinks.
“Her board is very creative. It has Monster cans all over it and little monsters all over it to see if the amount of Monster affects you negatively,” Shannon said, adding that judges are drawn to a well-done display.
“If everything’s on there, if it looks nice, if it has the graph, the purpose, hypothesis," she said. "And what really draws them in is if you can actually talk about your project, to show that you actually know what you did, and why you did it.”
Muskogee High School senior Keeghan Hess said he and teammates built their robots to perform a task.
“We started by brainstorming other ideas for the tasks we were given, and we continued to work on the design through the brainstorming process,” Hess said. “We brainstormed multiple different ideas, one being the drive train, one being the claw.”
Hess said his robotics teacher got a text from Venters encouraging them to enter the fair.
“She was the one who wrote the grant for the robotics program at Muskogee High School, and we’re kind of giving back to her by being here today with our robot.”
Muskogee High School science teacher Terri Brossett said students from a variety of sciences entered the fair.
“We have biology students from the early college start program,” Brossett said, referring to a program Muskogee Public Schools has with Connors State College. “We have some from robotics. We have some from chemistry. We have some from forensic science. We have some from geology.”
Brossett said student entries stem from independent science research projects.
“The biggest advantage of having kids go through independent research projects is that they gain the knowledge of scientific method,” she said. “And that’s key to any science, no matter what course they’re in.”
