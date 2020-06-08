Students take part in summer work program

Bacone College summer work program students Yan Monjardim, Layne McKiddy and Trey Weaver work to clear an area close to the college's historic art building for French drain installation to begin on Monday. The building is where the historic art program under the direction of Artist Gerald Cournoyer is housed. The building was built in 1935 and in recent years has had major drainage problems causing flooding inside. But thanks to generous donors such as the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and donors to our recent art program fundraiser, those problems will soon be resolved.
