Braggs sixth-grader J.D. Jones knew what could have made his mousetrap-powered vehicle move farther at Thursday’s Math and Engineering Competition.
“Put two more tires on each and make the weight a little less and use a stronger line,” he said, adding that he’d use an 8-pound fishing line instead of a 6-pound line next time.
J.D. was among 109 middle school and high school students who worked to build the best vehicle at the competition. It was held at Muskogee Civic Center arena.
The competition, presented by the Muskogee Area Education Consortium, also tested student skills in launching pingpong balls and doing math problems. Contestants came from 21 partner schools.
Overall Champions Mason Goad and Haden Buie of Sadler Arts Academy had secrets to mousetrap success.
“We used balsa wood instead of regular wood, because balsa wood is lighter,” Mason said. “And we used CD wheels because they are lighter and have more traction.”
Haden advised against wrapping tape or anything else around CDs.
“What you need is a long and slow car, because the wheels have plenty of traction,” he said. “As long as it’s long and you have plenty of traction, they will slowly move across. You have to make sure the wheels are even. If they’re floppy, they’ll go to the right.”
Their teacher, Nicole Frazier, said Haden and Mason “learned the principles of levers and how force pulls on the levers, and how stored energy helps propel the mousetrap to make the car go further.”
The Sadler students won Champion and Lower Division in Mousetrap operated vehicle.
The 102 pingpong ball contestants also learned a few things.
St. Joseph Catholic School seventh-graders Alia Arteaga and Jordyn Meek placed second in the Division with a catapult-like device.
“We used rulers for the base of the structure, and most of it is Popsicle sticks to hold it up,” Alia said.
Jordyn said an eraser also helped stabilize the catapult.
Muskogee 8th and 9th Grade Academy freshmen Kruz Lira and Kynnli Jones said they didn’t fare so well in the Division II competition for high school students.
“It just had too much power,” Kynnli said. “We didn’t realize it was such a short distance.”
She said that in future competitions, she plans to “find a way to make it less aggressive.”
Kruz said they might use thinner rubber bands.
The math competition, which involved tests, drew 245 competitors.
Area manufacturers and utility companies had booths where they told students how they hire people with math and engineering skills. Colleges and schools also had booths.
Muskogee High School robotics students ran a contest at their booth. MHS engineering teacher Janet Lopez said competitors moved and programmed a robot to move cups to a destination.
“And those who did it the fastest got a $5 gift card to Braum’s,” Lopez said. “It’s to give kiddos the experience of how cool robotics is.”
She said many manufacturing companies are going to robotic systems.
“So, it is our duty as educators to make sure students have the ability, that if they happen to go into manufacturing of any sort, to be able to use the machines,” she said.
Oklahoma School for the Blind Superintendent Rita Echelle said the competition lets students apply some of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) skills they learned.
“It’s also an opportunity for them to interact socially with other students, and to learn about college and careers,” she said.
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said the competition offers “a good way for students to get engaged in engineering projects.”
“It’s also great to put a connection with our universities and career techs and our business leaders in the Muskogee region,” Farmer said. “Just to get in front of them and start talking about careers in the future.”
