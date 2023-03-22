The victim in Tuesday morning's suicide has been identified.
Thomas Mathew Richardson, 39, was reported to authorities hanging off the Gibson Street bridge by motorists along the Muskogee Turnpike.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said Richardson had a Muskogee address but his death notice was done in Tahlequah.
Richardson's identity was released Wednesday morning as soon as his next of kin was notified.
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or know someone who is, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
