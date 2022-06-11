Mornings were busy this week at Southeast Baptist Church as dozens of children and volunteers came for Vacation Bible School.
Southeast is one of the few area churches offering morning VBS this summer. Many bump their VBS to evening.
"We like doing it during the day, because in the summer there are so many activities that go on during the evenings, sports games and things," said Southeast Children's Director Tara Cox. "We've found we have a better turnout than in the evenings."
She said the church has enough volunteers to have sessions during the day.
"I know some churches probably need more volunteers, so they do it at night when people don't work," Cox said. "We have a really good volunteer base."
This year's VBS drew about 40 volunteers, including teens. There were 70 children.
"I'd say about half of them go to church here," she said.
This year's theme was "Spark Studios — Created! Designed! Empowered," Cox said. "It's how God created us to have imagination and to be creative, but to also use our talents for his glory."
Students collected school supplies for Creek Elementary during the VBS.
First United Methodist of Wagoner is among those with evening sessions this summer. Its Vacation Bible School will be 6 to 8 p.m. July 18-21.
"We used to have it during the day, but now with parents working, we find it works easier in the evening," said Rhonda Moore of the church. The kids don't worry about what part of the day it is."
Moore said about 25 to 30 people volunteer to help. The number of children has varied.
"Last year, we had 100, so we expect a good turnout," she said, adding that she already is posting notices about the VBS on Facebook.
This year's theme, "Food Truck Party," focuses on how God provides for people, and how people are to provide for others, Moore said.
One way the VBS will provide for others is to have a coin drive benefiting Wagoner Area Neighbors and Wagoner Community Outreach, she said.
This year, Moore gathered area VBS schedules to post on the Wagoner Ministerial Alliance Facebook page. She said nearly all are in the evenings. One church, Cornerstone Church, is having a one-day VBS from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, she said.
Upcoming Vacation Bible Schools
JUNE
• 19-22: Wagoner First Assembly of God, 1998 W. Highway 51, Wagoner, 6-8 p.m.
• 20-24: Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 2401 Haskell Blvd. 5-8:30 p.m.
• 20-24: Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S 330 Road, Wagoner, 6:30-8 p.m.,
• June 27-July 1: First Baptist Church of Wagoner, 401 N.E. Second St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.
JULY
• 18-20: Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive. 6:30-8 p.m.
• 18-21: First United Methodist Church of Wagoner, 308 E. Church St., 6-8 p.m.
• 25-28: St. James Church Episcopal Church, 303 E. Church St., Wagoner, 6 to 8 p.m.
AUGUST
• 2-5: York Street Christian Church, 1125 S. York St. 6-8:30 p.m.
