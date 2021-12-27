Summer youth programs awarded grants

City of Muskogee Foundation directors awarded grants worth up to $358,000 to help fund seven summer youth programs.
The programs are sponsored by the city, Hilldale and Muskogee Public Schools, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and St. Paul United Methodist Church. The programs are designed to appeal to youth of all ages with a variety of interests.
"They help fill a gap that in the summer time for working folks," said Wren Stratton, chairwoman of the foundation's board of directors. "We need someplace for those kids to go that's meaningful, that's helping them remediate academics, that's providing quality summer care — not just hanging out at the house on the computer."
Stratton said the foundation's challenge each year has been to ensure the availability of programs that appeal to all age groups. She said that is being accomplished by "getting everybody to collaborate and share resources."
"Whether it's transportation or feeding, those are the kind of things that have been challenges for the foundation and its role in pulling it off," Stratton said.
The summer youth programs awarded foundation grants include:
• City of Muskogee: $15,000 for its Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee Summer of Service.
• Hilldale Public Schools: $15,000 for its Hilldale Goes to OZ.
• Hilldale Public Schools: $10,000 for it Building Band program.
• Muskogee Public Schools: $125,000 for Camp Bennett 2021-2022.
• Muskogee Public Schools: $100,000 for Rougher Rise 2021-2022.
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, $75,000 for its Community Treasures Youth Summer Camp.
• St. Paul United Methodist Church: $18,000 for Project Transformation.
The City of Muskogee Foundation was established in 2008 by city councilors for the expressed purpose of making "a real difference" in the community by improving residents' quality of life. It develops, supports and promotes programs and facilities related to education, arts, culture, community revitalization, health and wellness, recreation, and economic development.
