Summer youth programs canceled

Several summer education programs are suspended this year out of concern for COVID-19.
All summer youth programs at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center have been canceled.
Kim Lynch, the MLK Center Trust Authority manager, said the MLK Center's trust authority decided to keep the building closed until at least June 4. Lynch also is executive director of Neighbors Building Neighborhoods.
MLK programs canceled include the Summer Learning program and U.S. Department of Agriculture summer food service.
The summer program has offered tutoring, homework assistance and free lunches for children from kindergarten through sixth grade. The program has run from June through August.
"Imagine having 250 children and trying to socially distance them," Lynch said. "There are five classrooms. There's just not space."
Another issue involves workers who teach at MLK's summer program.
"Retired teachers who are all over 60," Lynch said. "We have vulnerable people. We want to make sure our staff are safe and our children are safe."
The Night Hoops Friday and Saturday program and the Community Treasures Summer program also have been canceled.
The MLK Community Center might offer community programs later in the summer, Lynch said.
St. Paul United Methodist Church is suspending Project Transformation, a program to help struggling readers from low-income families. The program is presented by the United Methodist Conference.
"We're very sad about that, but because of the virus, we don't know when it will be safe at all," said program coordinator Jan Wilkerson. "We usually enrolled about 60 children, going into first grade through going into fifth grade. It went on for eight weeks. The main purpose of it was to improve children's reading so they didn't fall behind."
One feature of the program has children reading aloud to an adult volunteer, often a retiree.
Wilkerson said Project Transformation is a national program operated by the United Methodist Church. The City of Muskogee Foundation had awarded the program a $16,000 grant earlier this year.
