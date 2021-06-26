CASA volunteer coordinator Megan Yocham said understanding trauma can help her work with the public.
"Not just in children but with adults as well, like maybe having more compassion when you're dealing with people with trauma," she said. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, who is a person who deals with children going through the court system.
Yocham joined scores of community volunteers, educators, law enforcement officers and others at the Hope Through Healing Trauma Informed Community Summit, held Friday at Muskogee Civic Center. The day-long summit was sponsored by Neighbors Building Neighborhoods in partnership with Kids' Space, Fostering Hope, and Restoration Behavioral Health.
Licensed Professional Counselor Erin Graybill Goss shared basic ideas on how to help children or adults dealing with traumatic events.
Goss stressed the value of expressing genuine warmth and compassion while dealing with them. She said it is important to help the traumatized person focus on the present, what's happening now. Controlled, deep breathing also helps.
She offered participants squeezable lemon "stress balls" as a way to help relieve sudden stress.
Participants said they see how trauma affects people they encounter. They said they also recognized the need for understanding, compassion and empathy.
"Basically, when dealing with individuals with trauma, each of these situations is a delicate one," said Deputy Muskogee Police Chief Reggie Cotton. "You have to talk to the person where they are — where their place in life is at that moment. Are they a victim? Pretty much make them feel comfortable."
Police Officer Ron Mayes said being trauma informed means having more empathy — "understanding their trauma and trying not to re-traumatize them, while trying to help them."
Tony Goetz Elementary School Principal Sarah McWilliams said she sees trauma manifested through behavior problems and meltdowns, and it differs with each child.
"We're learning to address it in a trauma-informed way with compassion and helping kids get what they need," she said.
Nikki Jones of the National Indian Women's Health Resource Center said she learned where to send people for help.
"We're not really clinicians where we work, but we provide resources," Jones said. "So the more resources we can gain, the more we can give out to our community in Tahlequah."
Suzie Buck said she learned ways to better talk with traumatized children as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, as well as with her grandchildren.
During the morning session, Licensed Professional Counselor Chelsea Brown told how trauma disrupts a person's efforts to trust and value other people and themselves.
She said children learn self-worth at an early age.
"Somebody's always caring for me. I wet and they change me. I'm bored and they play with me. I'm bored somebody plays me. I must be valuable," Brown said, taking a child's perspective. "We not only learn that we're valuable, we learn that people taking care of us are valuable."
McWilliams said Brown has spoken to Tony Goetz teachers.
"The district has provided trauma-informed training for us, she said. "We're looking at incorporating social-emotional learning curriculum into our classrooms."
