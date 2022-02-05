Friday's sunshine brought snowbound people out to play and road crews out to clear snow.
Marcelino Martinez and his daughters — Layla, 5, and Elliana, 2 — tried several ways to slide down Civitan Park's hill. They tried a waterboard, a rubber sheet and a plastic wash tub. Layla said with a giggle that she liked the board "because it's fun."
Meanwhile, teens Hunter Frazier and Trey Payne preferred plastic sleds. Frazier said grooves made the sleds faster and smoother.
The sun also made it easier to clear roads, officials said.
"Things are starting to clear in our favor with the sun coming out," said City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans. "Saturday, we're looking for a high near 39 and being sunny. Sunday, it's supposed to be near 42 and sunny, so we're hoping the roads will start clearing up with the sunshine and the warmer weather."
District 2 Muskogee County Commissioner Keith Hyslop said crews spent Friday clearing snow off roads.
"Now that the sun's popped out, it's the best time to do it," Hyslop said on Friday. "Yesterday was so cloudy that, honestly, if anyone tried to do it yesterday would have defeated their purpose. I used to plow snow, and I know all about it."
Crews have found ice under the snow, he said. However, even in sub-freezing temperatures, the sun is melting the ice, he said.
He said crews on Thursday left snow on the roads to improve traction, then removed the blanket of snow on Friday.
"When the sun pops out, you remove all the snow and the sun will magnify the ice, amplifies it and melts it from the asphalt," Hyslop said. "You take the snow off, you can see the blacktop through the ice, but you cannot remove the ice. The sun hits the ice, produces heat and melts the ice."
Hyslop said on Friday that ice on one county road began to slush up because "Mother Nature is taking care of it for us."
"We'll come back when it turns to slush and knock the slush off, and this road will be clear," he said.
District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke said crews spent Friday clearing as much snow from roads as possible, then following with salt and sand.
"We start with the most dangerous — hills, curves and intersections — then we move to the most traveled roads, then work from there into the more interior and less traveled roads," he said. "Hopefully over the next day or so, we'll have a big melt-off, too."
