Are you 55 or older and caring for a relative child under the age of 18? Do you sometimes feel overwhelmed? Do you know what resources and services are available to help you? The Seniors Raising Children Online Support Group can help. Please join us every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. For more information, contact Alysa Kinnell or Marissa Proctor, Social Services specialists at (918) 682-7891 and give us your email address to join or call the SENIOR INFO LINE at 1-800-211-2116.
