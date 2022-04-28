Junior Achievement's Brian Jackson was thrilled when asked how much money was raised.
JA's annual Circus Bowl, held at Green Country Lanes on Wednesday evening, raised $10,000.
"I'm honored to say, you're the first to know this…we got our goal," Jackson said. "It goes to supporting the life skill programs here at Muskogee Public Schools, from kindergarten through high school."
The event featured 13 teams from sponsors and supporting businesses around Muskogee. There were door prizes given out, but the highlight was, and has been, the bowling pin decorating contest.
This year's winner was decorated by a team from Griffin Foods. It was made to look like a big top and various circus acts draping off the pin.
Griffin Foods was presented a trophy that they will be able to keep until next year's event.
Tim Thompson, community affairs manager for Oklahoma Gas And Electric, said it's important to show the support for what JA does.
"It's unbelievable what Junior Achievement does for the kids," he said. "Teaching them financial stability and governance."
Amy Roberts of Armstrong Bank said supporting Junior Achievement is supporting the community.
"It's a triple bottom line," she said. "It's taking care of the community on top of everything else."
When the players arrived, they had T-shirts ready on the lane they were scheduled to bowl on. There was a "shotgun" involving the first bowler on each team.
Each bowler received a two-for-one voucher to Saturday's opening day of the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival from The Castle of Muskogee and a T-shirt from Oklahoma Blood Institute.
There was also a letter from Jackson thanking them for their participation.
"Your continued support fuels our efforts of providing like skills for students," he said in the letter. "Through your continued partnership with JA, we will continue to serve students in Muskogee, including Hilldale and nearby Fort Gibson in addition to communities throughout the state of Oklahoma."
