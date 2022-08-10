Supporting children, youth in foster care during the school year

The back-to-school season can bring excitement for young people as they prepare to see their classmates again, meet new teachers and students, and explore new subjects. For youth in foster care, however, starting a new school year can feel scary and uncertain, because the odds are stacked against them when it comes to their educational success.
Children enter foster care not because of any fault of their own, but because their families are in crisis. Once they’re in foster care, they tend to face uncertainty and instability — moving from placement to placement, caseworker to caseworker, and community to community. Too often, switching placements also means switching schools.
“Having to change schools causes youth in foster care to lose not only academic progress, but also connections with friends and mentors,” said Suzanne Hughes, executive director of CASA for Children.
How can we help children and youth in foster care beat the odds and succeed? With CASA volunteers, Hughes said.
CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specifically trained to advocate for children in foster care and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life. CASA volunteers are appointed by a judge to one child or sibling group to advocate for their best interest in court, in school, and in other settings. They get to know the child and those involved in the child’s life, such as their parents, foster parents, family members, therapists, case workers, and teachers.
Specifically, CASA volunteers can advocate for a child’s education by helping teachers, coaches, counselors, and school administrators understand the child and their unique challenges. They can also advocate for placement and school stability for the children they serve. In cases where a school change is inevitable, CASA volunteers can help ensure a seamless transfer between schools and lessen the negative impact of the school move on the child.
“Students in foster care face unique challenges, but they deserve the opportunity to thrive just like their classmates,” Hughes said. “Our CASA volunteers can help by providing a consistent presence, communicating with their teachers about their situation, advocating for needed services, and making sure the children they serve are set up to succeed.”
There are many children in our community in need of a CASA volunteer.
“CASA for Children urgently needs more volunteers, especially now that the back-to-school season has begun,” Hughes said. “Every child in foster care should have an advocate who is committed to helping them be successful. Become a CASA volunteer to help ensure that all children get the support they deserve both in school and beyond - giving them a better chance at a brighter future.”
Become a CASA volunteer and advocate for a child who needs you. No previous training or experience is required. Volunteers must be 21 years of age or older, be able to pass a criminal and child welfare history background check, and have a love and desire to help children in need.
If you’re interested in learning more about CASA and what it means to be a CASA volunteer contact Jenny Crosby via email at jenny@casaok.org or via phone at (918) 685-1501.
