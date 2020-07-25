As the number of new COVID-19 cases climb by several hundred every day, some of those tasked with managing the facilities where patients are being treated say “it’s been a challenge” to stay ahead of the pandemic.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health added another 1,147 to the state’s cumulative total on Friday. That marked the third time in two weeks that the 24-hour total topped a thousand as the state’s cumulative total of confirmed cases approached 30,000 — more than quadruple the number recorded when the state initiated the third phase of its reopening.
Administrators at two local hospitals expressed confidence their facilities had the capacity — or could expand capacity quickly — to care for additional COVID-positive patients if necessary. They were equally clear about the increasing number of patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the need to mitigate its spread throughout the state.
“We’ve been at this since March, and it is really apparent that we’re still in the middle of this battle with COVID-19,” said Mark Morgan, executive director at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. “We’re seeing more now on the outpatients side, and we’re seeing one on the inpatient side ..., and my team has risen to the challenge as we continue preparing to receive more patients, if needed.”
Morgan praised his staff — nurses, physicians, technicians, engineers, environmental maintenance and more — for the flexibility to deal with what he described as an ongoing “national disaster” as it has evolved. The facility’s 12-bed intensive care unit was converted in April to an 18-bed unit and back to 12 in May, and he said two tents were erected inside the atrium, expanding surge capacity by another 20 beds if necessary.
The health system Morgan oversees reported 45 active COVID cases on Friday, and another 90 veterans identified as convalescent, or recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those 45 active cases, Morgan said some veterans were being treated at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, some at nursing centers, and others were quarantined at home.
Of the nearly 35,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 146 patients are veterans who live in eastern Oklahoma.
Michele Keeling, vice president and administrator at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, said many of those who are testing positive for COVID-19 during this recent resurgence are younger than those when numbers peaked in April. She said the shift to a younger age group resulted with a shift in the type of care required.
“We have not exceeded the capacity for ventilators in our system or in the state currently,” Keeling said, noting capacity at the hospital locally and within the network appeared to be sufficient as of about a week ago. “So, with the younger population now testing positive, their needs will be different than the older patients.”
Even so, Keeling said hospital staffers are “working on a plan that will give us more capacity” and “more waiting space.” Those plans would accommodate the need for social distancing and additional care.
Keeling and Morgan said they, along with health professionals across the state and nation, are monitoring the pandemic as it progresses. Keeling said there are plans for additional space at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, and Morgan said a lot of work has been done on the interior that will accommodate quick conversions as needed.
“I would be disingenuous if I didn’t tell you that it’s been a challenge for us, because it has been,” Morgan said. “But I’m pleased that we’ve got the physical infrastructure set up for us to quickly convert an entire ward from a positive-pressure ward to negative-pressure ward, which gives us a lot of increased capacity.”
Negative-pressure spaces are required to contain airborne diseases such as the coronavirus.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the potential for large numbers of COVID-positive patients being treated locally is a factor he considers when policy decisions are being made.
“We know there are veterans coming in from all over eastern Oklahoma, from surrounding counties, to be treated here in Muskogee,” Coleman said. “We know that brings an increased risk of exposure to our health care professionals in our community and a greater risk of exposure in the community, so that is something we must be concerned about.”
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith concurred, saying there could be an “enhanced risk of exposure to the population. But he said those are factors typically taken into consideration when he advises county commissioners or others who are making policy decisions.
Keeling and Morgan said the resurgence in COVID-positive patients is an ongoing concern and something that is continually monitored. Keeling said while the “whole issue of masking is political right now,” she believes it is necessary to curb community spread.
Lauren Landwerlin, executive director of corporate communications for Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, said social distancing has been proven to be effective.
“Regardless of how masks might have become politicized, we encourage people to wear them so we can see the number of new cases come back down again,” she said.
