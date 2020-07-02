Surrounding cities allow fireworks to be lit within city limits

Muskogee and some surrounding cities are waiting to light up the night sky to celebrate Independence Day while a few neighboring cities have been lighting fireworks for weeks.
It is unlawful to set off fireworks inside the city limits of many cities in the United States until the Fourth of July and for New Year's celebrations. However, some cities allow setting off fireworks leading up to or following the holidays.
Disobeying the city's laws could result in a fine. The fine is different from city to city, but the fine is $160 for setting off fireworks outside the allotted time in Muskogee.
It will be legal for fireworks to be set off in Muskogee city limits starting at 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Minors under the age of 18 must be supervised by an adult, and fireworks must be lit on the user's property or a property that the owner has consent to use.
Tahlequah allows fireworks to be set off in its city limits during the Fourth of July, but no timeframe was specified in their city ordinances.
Minors under the age of 16 are required to have a supervisor directly watch over them to set off fireworks in Eufaula. They allows fireworks to be lit between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. between July 1 and 5, except during the Fourth of July when the times are extended from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Wagoner allows fireworks to be set off during 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. between July 2 and 4.
Fort Gibson and Checotah have been able to set off their fireworks since June. Fort Gibson was allowed to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from June 24 until July 5.
Meanwhile, Checotah has allowed fireworks to be lit between June 15 until July 6. There is not a known starting time allowing fireworks to be lit in Checotah, but it must stop by 10 p.m. nightly, except on the Fourth of July where they can go off until midnight.
There is usually a significant increase in fire-related emergency calls around the Fourth of July, said Aaron Mayhugh, Muskogee fire marshal. It is important to exercise fire safety when setting off fireworks.
There are no active fire weather watches or red flag warnings in eastern Oklahoma at the time of publication, but precautions should still be made before lighting fireworks.
"Be mindful of everything," Mayhugh said. "Don't ever try to re-light dud fireworks. Always dispose of them in a bucket of water."
Mayhugh also recommends reading the caution labels before lighting the fireworks for safety purposes and to clean up the debris after celebrating.
There is a $100 fine that can be added to the resident's utility bill in the city of Muskogee if firework debris is not cleaned up by 9 a.m. July 5.
Independence Weekend events
FRIDAY
• Porter Fire Department fireworks display, dusk, Porter Fairgrounds/Mud Bogs/Round Up Club. Gates open at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
• Haskell Lake Fest, day of activities capped by dusk fireworks show.
• Wagoner Children's Parade, 10 a.m. from courthouse to south Main Street; Fireworks display, 9:15 p.m. Odom Field football stadium.
• Oktaha American Legion Post 403, festivities open at 5 p.m. with a Flag Draping ceremony; Bob Weeden and the Ironhorse Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dark.
• Fourth of July at Lake Tenkiller, Dusk. Fireworks will be shot from the lagoon. Visibility from Corps of Engineers overlook, inside Tenkiller State Park, Pine Cove, Strayhorn and Big Daddy's.
• Town of Warner, fireworks at dusk.
• Fort Gibson, 8:30 p.m., includes flag ceremony patriotic music, high school football stadium.
• City of Eufaula, around 9 p.m., fireworks launched from Southpoint Boat Ramp, across from the marina.
