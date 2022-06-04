Survey focuses on health equity issues

Neighbors Building Neighborhoods was award a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with community leaders to identify strategies to address social determinants of health equity issues in Muskogee County. NBN is gathering data and feedback from the community and plans to have projects identified and ready to implement this fall.
Please use this QR code and take a minute to complete a short nine-question survey with demographic information. Completed surveys will be placed in a weekly $50 gift card drawing. The purpose of this survey is to get your opinions about health issues throughout Muskogee County, including Muskogee, surrounding towns and rural areas. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and community partners will use the results of this survey and other information to identify the most pressing problems which can be addressed through community actions.
Your opinion is important!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.