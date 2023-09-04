Muskogee Police have taken a suspect into custody who is wanted on multiple warrants out of New Mexico.
The suspect, identified by police as Victor Tores, 36, was taken into custody at 7:15 p.m. Monday after police searched a building in the 1400 block of Beacon Street, police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said.
Muskogee Police were called at 3:50 p.m. Monday to do a welfare check at Beacon Street. A man called police to check on his daughter, who came from New Mexico.
The woman came out of the building and police brought her to the police station.
Other officers remained at the scene, trying to get the suspect to come out. Hamlin said the person is a suspect with warrants out of the state of New Mexico for aggravated assault on a family member.
"It is a full extraditable warrant out of New Mexico for basically domestic violence and kidnapping," Hamlin said. "That suspect will be facing those charges in Oklahoma as well."
Hamlin said the suspect might face charges in addition to kidnapping and domestic abuse.
Hamlin said the woman, in her early 20s, was tired and confused when she was taken to the police.
Hamlin said the woman's father said the woman had been missing for two weeks, but apparently was able to call her father.
Police surrounded the building and went into the building, which includes a warehouse, around 6 p.m. Monday, then took him into custody at 7:15 p.m.
Hamlin said police believe the suspect lives in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.