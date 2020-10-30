Two of three people accused of burglarizing a business have been identified by Muskogee Police Department as Bobby Griffin, Rocky Henson, and a juvenile whose name was not released.
Ginger McCall said she was suspicious that the people who broke into her business Thursday afternoon were returning.
Her suspicions were warranted when she and her husband Rusty, owners of Geheb Electric and Industrial Supply, 208 S. Cherokee St., returned around 9:30 p.m. and discovered someone coming out of the building.
"We shined a spotlight, and I thought the door was open again," Ginger McCall said. "When we went around, we saw a barrel sitting in the lot and thought, 'is that one that we missed?' About that time we heard somebody there and a guy started coming out and coming at us."
Ginger said while her husband tried to corral the suspect and keep him from getting away, she called the police.
When Muskogee police officers arrived, they found the one suspect being detained by Rusty McCall.
"He was trying to get away, and Rusty was trying to keep him cornered from getting away," she said. "When the police got here, they brought the dog out and went in and found the other two."
Three male suspects were taken into custody after a search of the premises.
Ginger McCall said it's been a tough year for her and her husband and this just adds to it.
"We had to close the business in 2019 after 95 years," she said. "This afternoon, they had broke in both sides, tore up the doors and stole several reels of copper, busted open a safe, got cash and stole a few other things. Trashed the place, literally trashed it."
But it was something outside the building that caught Ginger's attention.
"There were also barrels of scrap copper, we found those all out here along with office stuff," she said. "We got those all inside and I told my husband 'Those were sitting out. They're coming back, so let’s go down there and see.'"
