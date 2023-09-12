CASA for Children announces the appointment of Suzanne Hughes, Executive Director to the Tribal and National Leadership Councils of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.
Serving a two-year term, Hughes, along with child welfare leaders from across the nation, will play an integral role in voicing the unique needs of 893 local programs that make up the National CASA and Guardian ad Litem (GAL) network. In 2021, the CASA/GAL network, with its 97,920 volunteers, served more than 242,176 children who have experienced abuse or neglect. With more than 391,000 children entering foster care on any given day, the leadership council will focus its efforts on ensuring that the network achieves its mission of serving all children through best-interest advocacy.
“The National CASA/GAL Leadership Councils are a vital part of our efforts to serve more children in the foster care system, while continually improving their outcomes,” said National CASA/GAL Chief Executive Officer, Tara Lisa Perry. “We are so excited and grateful to have Suzanne providing her insight and expertise as we strive to move our mission forward on behalf of all children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”
Hughes was hired as Executive Director of CASA for Children in 2014. In this capacity she is responsible for the organization’s overall planning, operations, staffing, fiscal control and development. Hughes was born and raised in Bakersfield, California, moving to Oklahoma in 2006. Hughes spends her time enjoying her son's sports, tending to her garden, riding side by sides or enjoying lazy days on the lake with family and friends.
“I am honored to be appointed to this significant national role, “ Hughes said. “As a citizen of Oklahoma, I am looking forward to bringing our successes and challenges to a collaborative network that will help us continuously improve the way we serve children in our community.”
For information about the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)/Guardian ad Litem (GAL) association for children visit www.nationalcasagal.org. For more information about our local CASA program, CASA for Children, or to volunteer, contact Jenny Crosby at 918-686-8199 or via email at jenny@casaok.org.
