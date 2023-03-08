Swezey appointed to serve on national council

City of Muskogee Assistant City Manager Jennifer Swezey has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Council on Youth, Education, and Families. Swezey was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.
"Serving on this member council will provide invaluable opportunities to work with and learn from other community leaders around the country on urgent topics facing our youth and families right here in Northeast Oklahoma," Swezey said.
As a member of the council, Swezey will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.
“Our member councils give voice to what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” Woodards said. “I am proud to have Jennifer join NLC's Council on Youth, Education, and Families. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to address the toughest challenges facing our communities and ensure that America’s cities, towns and villages have the resources they need to thrive.”
The leadership of this year’s council will consist of Co-Chairs Van Johnson, mayor, Savannah, Georgia, and Gloria Solorio, councilmember, Avondale, Arizona; Vice Chairs Vanessa Fuentes, councilmember of Austin, Texas, and Becky Hayes, councilmember, Forest Hills, Texas. Information: https://www.nlc.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.