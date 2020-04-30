Muskogee’s city-operated Swim & Fitness Center will reopen Friday, while city splash pads, playgrounds and swimming pools remain closed at least through May.
City fitness and aquatic facilities manager Kevin Anthis said the fitness center will have strict rules to curb potential spread of COVID-19. Exercise equipment will be separated, and class sizes will be limited to 10 people.
“We’re trying to get it to where participants can stay 6 feet apart,” Anthis said.
Center members are to disinfect fitness equipment before and after each use, he said. Staff members will clean equipment at least four times during each shift, Anthis said. A plexiglass barrier will be erected at the front desk.
People will be encouraged to wear masks, except in the pool. Masks could get wet or become choking hazards in the pool, Anthis said.
Social distancing will be required in the pool as well, Anthis said. Only one swimmer will be allowed in each lap lane. The pool will be marked so people will be in a 6-foot spacing grid, he said.
The center’s pool will not be open for free swims until at least the end of May, he said.
Brooke Hall, assistant recreation director for Muskogee Parks and Recreation, said splash pads at city parks normally open May 1.
This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, splash pad water will not be turned on until at least June 1, she said.
River Country Water Park and Spaulding Park Pool, which normally open on Memorial Day weekend, also will remain closed until at least June 1, she said.
Hall said the city is following a three-phase reopening plan issued last week by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“The goal of Phase 3 is to open June 1, or later,” Hall said. “We will be evaluating how things go with Phase 1 and Phase 2 as far as COVID cases.”
“We’re encouraging people to use the trails and social distance,” Hall said. “The skate parks and tennis courts we have kept open, but we encourage people to follow social distancing.”
Hall said the city will continue with hiring and training summer help at the water park and pools.
“We will definitely be including COVID-19 training, any protocols we need to take, extra cleaning throughout the day,” she said. “We are following CDC guidelines and reviewing those. We are held to the health standards for aquatic facilities anyway. Our chlorine levels are sufficient for killing coronavirus.”
The Centers for Disease Control website says there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 is spread through water in pools or water play areas. The website also advises people to maintain physical distancing at the water venues.
“Everyone should follow local and state guidance that may determine when and how recreational water facilities may operate,” the website said.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said the city is concerned about crowds and people maintaining their distance around city pools and splash pads.
