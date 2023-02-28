Even though Ryker Dilley and Kailey Mannon go to competing schools, they shared a wash bay as they prepared Kailey’s hog for Monday night’s Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
“That’s my cousin,” Ryker, a Webbers Falls seventh-grader, said as he waited to help Kailey scrub her Chester hog.
Kailey, a sophomore member of Gore FFA, said she and Ryker help each other when they are at shows together. She said they are not competing in the same class this time.
With 2,500 hogs up for entry, the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show spread its swine competition across two days Monday and Tuesday. The show continues through Friday and will culminate with the Premium Auction sale on Saturday.
Ryker said he expects to get to Muskogee by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to prepare his Duroc for the show. Kailey said she’ll help wash and feed Ryker’s pig.
Entrants spend several hours preparing their animals.
“We want to get him ready,” said Muskogee FFA member Kylin Blue, who showed a Berkshire. “You have to wash him and spray him down with conditioner.”
Many exhibitors showed up a day early to get their hogs ready.
Maggie Kirkley of Porter FFA weighed her brother’s hogs as well as hers on Monday morning.
“They want you to have everything in by 1 this afternoon, so they can have everything split up and ready to go so we can start at 5,” she said.
Preparation includes washing, feeding and walking.
“You really have to watch them and make sure you see what they need,” she said. “Like if they need more food, more water. If they need their hair cut, we cut their hair.”
It might seem odd to cut a pig’s sparse fine hair, which lays against the skin. Kirkley said she uses cordless clippers to trim the hair.
“It’s kind of like how you cut a person’s hair, you want it to fade in right and look OK,” she said.
Maggie said she and her brother also plan to show sheep on Thursday. She said pigs and sheep take almost the same amount of preparation.
“I know people will argue with you on that statement and say ‘this is harder than that,’” she said. “Showing both of them makes you realize how hard both of them are. Showing lambs, you have to make sure their leg hair is buffed up right. Showing hogs, you have to make sure you walk them enough, so they’ll act right. It’s a lot either way you go.”
Kirkley recalled having to give up soccer during her freshman year because the shows were so time-consuming.
After several years, she’s still not playing soccer.
“I’m full on pigs,” she said. “I just loved it so much more than soccer. I get to do it year-round. Sometimes in soccer you have to take a break between seasons. I get to do this all the time, whenever I want.”
