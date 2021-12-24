Zach, left, and Colton Swon performed a concert at the Muskogee Civic Center to benefit The Salvation Army. The Swon Brothers have come home to perform the concert to benefit The Salvation Army for several years.
Swon Brothers play hometown concert
67, of Taft, departed this life on 12/18/2021. You may visit him on Thursday, 12/30/2021 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM in The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee., and biglowfunerals.com
66, of Muskogee, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, 12/16/2021. Visitation Monday 12/27/2021, 1PM to 6PM in The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee., Funeral Tuesday, 12/28/2021 11AM at LifePoint Church in Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
73, former Muskogee resident, left us on Monday 12/13/2021. Visitation 12/28/2021, 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM, and Memorial Service 12/29/2021, 11:00 AM, both in The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
