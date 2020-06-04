SWOSU announces 2019-20 graduates

A total of 861 students at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford completed requirements for either associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees after the 2019 fall and 2020 spring semesters.
These students have the opportunity to participate in the 2020 SWOSU graduation ceremonies planned later in 2020 on the Weatherford campus.
Muskogee-area graduates are:
Muskogee: Jamison Cary Moore, Bachelor of Science-Pharmaceutical Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy; Allison Marie Resendiz, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Miranda Ann Williams, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts.
Fort Gibson: Crystal Ann Thomas, Bachelor of Science-Health Information Management; Savannah Gray, Master of Education in Sport Management.
Tahlequah: Machia McLemore-Dick, Bachelor of Business Administration-Accounting; Todd Alex Warren, Bachelor of Music-Music Performance.
