A banner of a man relaxing by a radio fits the theme of this year's Symphony in the Park.
"The man has a tenuous connection to the world, by radio," said Joel Everett, who painted the banner. "Most of us at a certain age have been there, held rapt by something we heard on the radio."
"Heard it on the Radio" is the theme of this year's symphony, 7 p.m. Saturday at Honor Heights Park's south green. Muskogee Community Band will play a number of pop and rock 'n' roll radio hits.
"Most of the stuff is from the '60s, '70s, and '80s mostly," said Community Band Director Bruce Thompson. "I kind of used that time frame because that's when I was born and raised."
The symphony will feature a medley of songs from Chicago, a medley of Michael Jackson songs, even a Meat Loaf song. Other songs include "Wichita Lineman" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."
There also will be a literary hit from 1888. Band member Steve Thomson will recite Earnest Lawrence Thayer's poem "Casey at the Bat," about the hopes of a bedraggled baseball team. The band will play backup.
Bruce Thompson said the music is based on "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."
"But it's an advanced piece, and putting the narration with it and making everything flow with the narration has been the most difficult," he said.
However, the poem might be the crowd pleaser.
Thompson said the event draws a lot of people to the lawn.
"They really enjoy coming out and spending the night at the park and listening to really good music, having fellowship with their friends and family," he said.
Everett, Muskogee Parks and Recreation projects manager, said that during intermission, people can bid on 11 banners painted by local artists.
Artists are Ell Dezso, Leah Payne, Jim Eaton, Becky Lucht, Terri Postlethwait, Deann McDaniel, Darlene LaCrone, Jordyn Jorgenson, Catherine Jorgenson, Vickie Greer Berner, as well as Everett.
Artists pretty much have followed the radio theme, Everett said.
Banner bids usually range from $150 to $200 each, he said. Proceeds help offset costs of the event, as well as other park expenses, he said.
The Quarternote Club, a booster organization for Muskogee High School band, will sell concessions. The symphony ends with fireworks.
In case of rain, the concert will be at Hatbox Event Center.
"As long as we have good weather, we'll be okay," Everett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.