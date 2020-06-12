Expect plenty of space at this year’s Symphony in the Park.
Muskogee Community Band will perform “Big Screen, Small Screen” hits at the annual outdoor symphony.
Band Director Jerry Huffer said the program, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 18 at Honor Heights Park, will feature famous numbers from movies and television.
“We’re going to start out with ‘What’s Up Symphony’ — it’s kind of a tongue-in-cheek thing,” he said, noting the medley features “William Tell Overture,” “Hungarian Rhapsody,” “Barber of Seville” and other classical music tunes heard in Bugs Bunny cartoons.
Another song will be “Pink Panther Meets the Flintstones,” Huffer said. The concert features the “Hogan’s Heroes March” and the “Col. Bogey March” from the movie “Bridge over the River Kwai.”
Also included are themes from “I Love Lucy,” “Frozen,” “Cheers” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” plus a number of songs from spy shows and movies.
Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Muskogee Parks and Recreation employees to take steps and ensure concert-goers are safely spaced across the venue.
“We’re going to mark spots on the field where up to four people can sit in these spots,” said Joel Everett, the department’s special projects manager. “And they’ll be distanced away from each other.”
Large groups are discouraged.
“People are going to have to be sensible,” Everett said. “If they’ve been exposed to each other, and living together anyway, I hope they know that this has been going on — I hope they bring common sense with them.”
A 30-foot perimeter tape will separate the band from the audience. Community Band members also will be spaced a couple of feet apart.
“We don’t have the chairs right next to each other like we used to,” Huffer said. “Sometimes there’s two feet between them, sometimes there’s three.”
Muskogee High School graduate DeNario Shoates, who plays the French horn, said the additional spacing challenges his ability to hear fellow musicians.
“We’re used to keeping each other on tempo,” Shoates said.
Trumpet player Steve Wiles said musicians must pay closer attention to the conductor. However, many Community Band members were in marching bands, so they are familiar with spacing, he said.
Even the hand-painted banners will be distanced, Everett said. In past years, the banners were clustered together by the band tent. Bidders gathered around the banners for the intermission auction.
This year, Everett said, “We’ll sell them one by one.”
Muskogee High School’s Quarter Note Club band booster group will sell concessions.
The event is sponsored by Bank of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Arts Council.
