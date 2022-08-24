Four suspects in the shooting death of Sherika Bowler will return to court on Oct. 31.
The case against Kendall Devonte Edward Alexander, Skyler Dewayne Buckner, Keshaun Jackson and Gervorise Lamont Warrior was pushed ahead on Wednesday while the attorneys for all parties wait for the autopsy report from the state medical examiner's office.
All four suspects are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bowler during the Taft Memorial Day Festival and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Alexander also is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Warrior's attorney Nalani Ching filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss the case against her client because Warrior is a member of a recognized tribal nation. Special District Judge Robin Adair will rule on that motion Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.