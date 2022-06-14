Taft is ready to celebrate Lelia Foley Davis Juneteenth Celebration and Trail Ride with two extra days and added security.
The celebration, which runs Friday through Sunday, comes three weeks after a fatal shooting marred a Memorial Day weekend celebration. The shooting occurred around midnight May 28. Sherika Bowler, 39, was killed in the shooting and eight others were injured.
Davis, a former Taft mayor, said she was almost tempted to cancel the Juneteenth celebration because of the gunfire.
"But then, that would be defeating what we're trying to do for Taft, what people are trying to do for Taft," Davis said. "After praying about it, I said don't cancel it, but change the hours. I appreciate everybody's efforts in what they are trying to do."
Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons said there will be extra security throughout the celebration.
"We will have everybody available, available," Simmons said. "We are utilizing our off-duty personnel. We are utilizing our sheriff's patrol personnel, and we have reached out to the Muscogee Creek Nation."
He said the sheriff's department had eight people in Taft during the Memorial weekend celebration.
"Leading up to this, we have met with the community leaders," Simmons said. "Hopefully, everybody will have a great celebration and it's a time of healing."
The celebration begins around 5 p.m. Friday with tailgating, a live DJ and live music, said Traci McGee, who is helping coordinate the event.
Blues singer Selby Minner will perform Friday, McGee said.
"We'll have activities for the youth," she said. "We're telling people they can set up their grills. Like Mind Dynamics will have a barbecue booth there and selling plates for $10. Proceeds will benefit the city of Taft."
Long-time residents and old-timers will share memories about the history of Taft at 3 p.m. Saturday.
A trail ride will be at 5 p.m. Saturday. McGee said trail riders from Fort Smith, Okmulgee and Tulsa are expected to join, but anyone with their own horse is welcome. She said the ride will feature the history on how Taft got to be where it is now.
Sunday festivities begin at 5 p.m. with food and activities for children, said event organizer Mariah Phillips, Davis' granddaughter, who grew up in Taft.
At 6 p.m., a program will feature speakers and area poets.
"We're going to end the celebration with a lantern release for Sherika," Phillips said. "It's important to show the community, and more importantly, the kids that we're a family. It's really about us coming together."
If you go
WHAT: Lelia Foley Davis Juneteenth Celebration and Trail Ride.
WHEN: Friday through Sunday.
WHERE: Downtown Taft.
SCHEDULE:
• Friday: 7 p.m. Live DJ and bands, tailgating and grill master contest.
• Saturday: Jumpoff Jamboree, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Taft Resource Center; Trail Ride, 5 p.m.
• Sunday: 5 p.m., Annual Juneteenth Celebration, Ash Street and Hopkins Road. Program begins at 6 p.m.
