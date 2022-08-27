Taft shooting suspect case dismissed

A suspect in the fatal Taft Memorial Day Festival shooting has had his case dismissed.
Nalani Ching, attorney for Gervorise Lamont Warrior, 19, filed a motion on Wednesday to have the case dismissed against her client, because her client is a member of a recognized tribe.
Warrior had been charged with first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Sherika Bowler, 39, died on May 28 after being shot at the Taft Memorial Day Festival. Eight other people were injured.
On Friday, Special District Judge Robin Adair sided with the defense and dismissed all charges against Warrior based on the U.S. Supreme Court decision of McGirt vs. Oklahoma that disallows state court from prosecuting crimes committed by or against Oklahomans who are also tribal members.
Warrior was not freed and remains incarcerated on a tribal hold.
