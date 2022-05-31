Taft shooting suspect held without bond

A man who turned himself in to law enforcement after a fatal shooting has been ordered held without bond.
Skyler Buckner, 26, was ordered held without bond by Special District Judge Robin Adair on Tuesday.
Buckner, 26, is accused of the slaying of Sherika Bowler, 39, who was killed during the shooting. Seven other people were injured on Saturday at the Taft Memorial Day Festival.
Authorities have not released the conditions and names of the other victims, one of which was a juvenile.
Buckner was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility Sunday on complaints of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill. He is scheduled to reappear before Adair at 3 p.m. Friday to be charged.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident for the possibility of additional suspects. Muskogee County District Attorney said that as of 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, there are none.
Anyone in attendance that night, particularly anyone will cell phone video around the time of the shooting, is encouraged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. Any information or tips from the public can be helpful to the investigation. Anyone who calls or emails can remain anonymous.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.