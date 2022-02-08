Two Tahlequah Public Schools Bond issue proposals are receiving overwhelming support in early unofficial results.
With 17 of 19 precincts reporting, Proposition 1 received 535 yes votes, or 86.29% and 85 no votes, or 13.71%.
Proposition 1 calls for approval of a $16.1 million bond issue that included a new indoor athletic facility, renovations at Greenwood Elementary, renovations at Cherokee Elementary, renovations of high school restrooms, renovations of school classrooms, new track turf technology upgrades and new school vehicles.
Tahlequah Proposition 2, calling for $450,000 for student transportation, also received 535 votes in favor, or 86.29%, and 85 votes against, or 13.71%.
