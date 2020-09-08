Tahlequah boy injured on Lake Tenkiller

A Tahlequah boy was injured when a tube he was on was struck by a personal watercraft, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
The 13-year-old boy was in critical condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa, the report states. His name was not released.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday at Blackgum Landing, 8 miles north of Vian in Sequoyah County. The boy was one of three teenagers who were on a tube being pulled by a 2016 Sea-Doo 300 RXPX, operated by William Leyva, 40, of Gulfport, Mississippi. The tube went outside of the wake of the Sea-Doo and was struck by a 2005 Yamaha Wave Runner operated by Robert Raine, 62, of Vian. Everyone was wearing personal flotation devices, and no one else was injured, the report states.
