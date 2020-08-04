Tahlequah Community Playhouse announces 46th annual Erwin Awards

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. has announced the winners of the 46th Erwin Awards. The Erwin Awards were named for Erwin Turner, one of the founding members of the troupe. TCP generally has four productions a year. The Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center was closed during the lock down, so the fourth play of the season was canceled. It has since been added to the current season.
Due to the pandemic, the annual banquet and awards ceremony was also canceled. However, season ticket holders and patrons who came to all three shows were able to vote for their choice in 16 categories. Box Office Manager, Jenifer Rogers, would like to thank all those who voted.
The winners of the 46th Erwin Awards are: Best Actress, Peggy Kaney as Abby Brewster in "Arsenic and Old Lace"; Best Actor, Hansen Johnson as Christopher in "Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; Best Female Newcomer, Kristi Morgan as Rosie in "Mama Mia!": Best Male Newcomer, Richard Reif as Jonathan Brewster in "Arsenic and Old Lace"; Best Supporting Actress, Diana Gordineer as Tanya in"Mama Mia!"; Best Supporting Actor, Bob Daniel as Harry in Mama Mia!"; Best Actor/Actress age 16 or younger, Chloe Felts as Sophie in "Mama Mia!"; Best Actress in a Cameo Role, Misty Zimbelman as Cuber in "Mama Mia!"; Best Actor in Cameo Role, Craig Clifford as Mr. Gibbs in "Arsenic and Old Lace", Best Set Design, David Van Donkelaar and Craig Clifford for "Arsenic and Old Lace"; Best Costumes, Linda Payton, Bridget Cowlishaw and Peggy Kaney, for "Arsenic and Old Lace"; Best Hair/Makeup, Kim Neal for "Arsenic and Old Lace"; Best Prop Design, Patsy Clifford and Monica Van Donkelaar for "Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; Best Technical Design, Matthew Kaney for "Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; Best Show, "Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; Special Recognition, The Band for "Mama Mia!".
Season tickets for all four shows of the 47th season are still available and may be purchased through our website www.tcpok.com (click on the ticket tab) or through tickets outlets, A Bloom or Morris-Cragar florists. The cost is $110 for dinner and the show or $55 for show only. Call the box office at (918) 822-4440 for more information.
