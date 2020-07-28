Tahlequah Community Playhouse will begin the 47th season with "Drop Dead," written by Billy Van Zandt, Jane Milmore, directed by Criss Pearson. Show dates are Sept. 18- 20 and Sept. 25-27. All performances are dinner theater performances and are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah.
The play is about a cast of has-been actors who plan to revive their careers in "Drop Dead," a potboiler murder mystery directed by "Wonder Child of the Broadway Stage," Victor Le Pewe (a psychotic eye twitching megalomaniac). But when the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, these thespians must save the show and their careers as well as their lives!
TCP'S 47 Season includes: "Drop Dead," "Wild Women of Winedale," Nov. 13-15 and 20-22; "The Quest for Don Quixote," Feb. 12-14 and 19-21; and "Rumors," April16-18 and 23-25. Season tickets are $95 for dinner and the show, or $45 for show-only tickets. Prices are good through the end of July 2020. Memberships are $10 for individuals and $15 for family memberships. Information: www.tcpok.com (click on the tickets tab), follow us of Facebook, box office number is (918) 822-4440. Tahlequah Community Playhouse is a member of the American Association of CommunityTheaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.
