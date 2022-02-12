Tahlequah Community Playhouse collecting coats, blankets, more

Laura Carter and Brian Duke go over their lines in Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.'s production of "Almost, Maine." Show dates are Feb. 12-13 and 18-20. Performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 110 N. Water Ave. Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom, Morris-Cragar florists, Beautiquey, or the web site www.tcpok.com. Box office number is (539) 234-9444.

 SUBMITTED

TCP is on a mission to keep Tahlequah warm with their next production of "Almost, Maine". They're collecting adult size gently used coats, hoodies, hats, gloves, and blankets to donate to the Tahlequah Day Center. Please bring donations with you on the day you attend a performance. Your donations go directly to individuals and families who struggle with housing insecurities. While the characters on-stage dress in winter gear under the northern lights, guests are encouraged to help keep people who are experiencing homelessness to layer up and stay protected from exposure. Join TCP's mission to collect winter clothing to donate to the Tahlequah Day Center. Let's keep Tahlequah warm! 

