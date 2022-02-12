TCP is on a mission to keep Tahlequah warm with their next production of "Almost, Maine". They're collecting adult size gently used coats, hoodies, hats, gloves, and blankets to donate to the Tahlequah Day Center. Please bring donations with you on the day you attend a performance. Your donations go directly to individuals and families who struggle with housing insecurities. While the characters on-stage dress in winter gear under the northern lights, guests are encouraged to help keep people who are experiencing homelessness to layer up and stay protected from exposure. Join TCP's mission to collect winter clothing to donate to the Tahlequah Day Center. Let's keep Tahlequah warm!
Tahlequah Community Playhouse collecting coats, blankets, more
- Submitted by Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.
