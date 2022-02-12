Tahlequah Community Playhouse collecting coats, blankets, more

Laura Carter and Brian Duke go over their lines in Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.'s production of "Almost, Maine." Show dates are Feb. 12-13 and 18-20. Performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 110 N. Water Ave. Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom, Morris-Cragar florists, Beautiquey, or the web site www.tcpok.com. Box office number is (539) 234-9444.