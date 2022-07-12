Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. announces 49th season

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.'s 49th season begins with the fall musical, "Quilters," by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek, Sept. 16-18 and 23-25; "The Quest For Don Quixote," by Mark Brown, Nov. 11-13 and 18-20; "The 39 Steps," by Patrick Barlow, John Buchan, Feb. 10-12 and 17-19, 2023; "Rumors" by Neil Simon, April 14-16 and 21-23, 2023.
Ticket prices are $95 for dinner and the four shows before June 30, and $45 for show-only season tickets before June 30. You may purchase tickets online at www.tcpok.com(click on the tickets tab), or from ticket outlets: Morris-Cragar florist, 830 S. Muskogee Ave., Beautiquey and the Beast, 120 N. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah. Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery, Wagoner. Call the box office at (539) 234-9444 for more information. Follow TCP on Facebook. TCP is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association.
