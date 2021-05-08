Tahlequah Community Playhouse to offer alternative programming

With the remainder of the 47th season canceled amid continuing COVID-19 concerns, the Tahlequah Community Playhouse Board charged members to offer alternative programming for spring 2021. To that end, please check out the TCP Facebook page because two videos will be offered soon.
The first to be released will be an interview with playwright Mark Brown and TCP director and actor Juliet Colyer conducted by TCP’s Bryn Smith. TCP has done several of Mark’s plays including, "Around the World in 80 Days," and "The Trial of Ebeneezer Scrooge." Juliet and Bryn have developed a personal relationship with Mark who visited with members in Tahlequah. This interview will appear on the TCP Facebook page Wednesday evening.
Another exciting project scheduled for Facebook release will be TCP: Yesterday and Tomorrow. Many current and past members of the TCP family have been interviewed to share their reasons for getting involved and to share their expectations, experiences memories and hopes for the future. Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. plans to return to the stage in the fall. The new season will be announced in the summer. Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.
