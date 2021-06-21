A Tahlequah couple has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of child sex abuse in Cherokee County District Court.
Jennifer Mason, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of child sexual abuse to a child under the age of 18 and one count of procuring, producing, distributing, or possessing child pornography. She was sentenced to 20 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
On March 25, Mason's husband, John Haynes, 44, entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12. The Cherokee County District Judge sentenced him to 25 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Additionally, Haynes will be a lifetime registered sex offender.
The investigation was initiated when an electronic service provider (ESP) reported that chat logs suggested Haynes sexually abused an infant child and that Mason had also participated. On May 1, 2020, OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Agents and the Department of Homeland Security (HSI) Tulsa Agents executed a federal search warrant at 12911 W. Southern Oaks in Tahlequah, where Haynes and Mason lived. Based upon the evidence collected, Haynes was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Mason, the child’s mother, was later found to be involved with abuse of the infant and was arrested June 16, 2020. Mason was also booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Based on the investigation and a review of evidence collected during the search warrant, OSBI ICAC Agents were able to locate an additional child victim in Virginia who was safely rescued.
This was a joint OSBI ICAC and HSI Tulsa investigation with assistance from HSI Springfield, Cherokee Nation Marshals Service, Tulsa Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, HSI Dallas Victim Assistance Program, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
