Two people were injured when a Tahlequah man looking at his phone crashed into a vehicle that caused a chain reaction of collisions and injured two people, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
A 10-year-old boy, whose name was not released, of Hampton, Virginia, is hospitalized in critical condition at OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City. Kade Kennedy, 20, of Elk City, was taken to Great Plains Regional Center in Elk City where he was treated and released, the report states.
The collisions happened at 5:50 p.m. Sunday at Exit 26 in the eastbound lane of Interstate 40 in Sayre in Beckham County. Five vehicles were slowing down and stopping for backed up traffic in the roadway from a previous collision. David Capps, 21, of Tahlequah, was driving a 2019 Ford van and was approaching from the rear and was looking at his cell phone. Because of his inattention, the van Capps was driving struck a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Francis Matanane, 29, of Hampton, Virginia in the rear causing it and the other vehicles to collide front to rear. No one else was injured. Everyone was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
