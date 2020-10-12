Tahlequah man collides with Tulsa pedestrian

A Tulsa pedestrian was injured when a Tahlequah man struck him with the 2007 Honda Ridgeline he was driving, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Zachary Smith, 24, was admitted in serious condition at Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 412 eastbound, just west of 65th West Avenue, a mile north of Tulsa. William Shatwell, 25, of Tahlequah, was eastbound and attempted a lane change and struck Smith. It was undetermined if Smith was in the roadway. Shatwell, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
